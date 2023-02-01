Mounds View/Irondale Mustangs win on the road against Eagan Wildcats

The Mounds View/Irondale Mustangs won the road game against the Eagan Wildcats 3-1 on Tuesday.

The visiting Mustangs took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Sarah Johnson. Gabi Bullert and Berit Hudson assisted.

The Mustangs' Lauren Ballinger increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Ellie Fagerlee.

Norah Drugge narrowed the gap to 2-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Lily Anderson.

Madelyn Tinkle increased the lead to 3-1 less than a minute later, assisted by Taylor Metz.

Next games:

The Wildcats will travel to the Shakopee Sabers on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Vets Arena. The Mustangs will face North Wright County at home on Friday at 7:30 p.m. CST at National Sports Center.