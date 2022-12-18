The Mustangs travel to Dodge County on Monday at 6:30 p.m. CST at Scwan's Super Rink 2 - Herb Brooks Tournament -- Gold Division. The Bears visit Park to play the Wolfpack on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST at WBSC White Bear Lake Sports Center.

Mounds View/Irondale Mustangs win 3-1 at home against White Bear Lake Area Bears The Mounds View/Irondale Mustangs won at home on Saturday, handing the White Bear Lake Area Bears a defeat 3-1.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.