Mounds View/Irondale Mustangs win 3-1 at home against White Bear Lake Area Bears
The Mounds View/Irondale Mustangs won at home on Saturday, handing the White Bear Lake Area Bears a defeat 3-1.
Next games:
The Mustangs travel to Dodge County on Monday at 6:30 p.m. CST at Scwan's Super Rink 2 - Herb Brooks Tournament -- Gold Division. The Bears visit Park to play the Wolfpack on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST at WBSC White Bear Lake Sports Center.