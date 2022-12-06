Mounds View/Irondale Mustangs secure much-needed win

The Mounds View/Irondale Mustangs have gone through a tough spell with a run of four straight defeats. But after a 5-3 victory over the Forest Lake Rangers, things are looking brighter.

The Rangers took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Samantha Pool . Taylor Thompson assisted.

The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Mustangs.

Lauren Ballinger increased the lead to 4-2 early into the third period, assisted by Sarah Johnson and Gabi Bullert.

Sarah Johnson increased the lead to 5-2 eight minutes later.

Ava Saxe narrowed the gap to 5-3 one minute later, assisted by Delaney Kuny .

Coming up:

On Thursday, the Rangers will host Elk River/Zimmerman at 7 p.m. CST at Forest Lake Sports Center and the Mustangs will host Centennial/Spring Lake Park at 7 p.m. CST at Centennial Sports Arena.