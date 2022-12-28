Mounds View/Irondale Mustangs pull ahead in the third to defeat Luverne Cardinals

The Mounds View/Irondale Mustangs were victorious on the road against the Luverne Cardinals. After two periods, the teams were tied at 2, but Mounds View/Irondale pulled away in the third, winning the game 3-2.

Mounds View/Irondale's Lauren Ballinger scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting Cardinals started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Kamryn Van Batavia scoring in the first period, assisted by Payton Behr.

The Cardinals increased the lead to 2-0, after only 57 seconds into the second period when Kamryn Van Batavia found the back of the net yet again.

Mustangs' Nadia Buck tallied a goal in the second period, making the score 2-1. Berit Hudson assisted.

Midway through, Sarah Johnson scored a goal, assisted by Lauren Ballinger and Jessie Sprague, making the score 2-2.

Lauren Ballinger took the lead late into the third period, assisted by Callie Iane and Ellie Fagerlee.

Next up:

The Cardinals host the Fairmont Cardinals in the next game on the road on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Blue Mound Ice Arena. The same day, the Mustangs will host the Wolfpack at 7:30 p.m. CST at Cottage Grove Ice Arena.