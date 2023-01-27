Mounds View/Irondale Mustangs have ended their losing streak after 3-3 vs. East Ridge Raptors

The game between the East Ridge Raptors and the visiting Mounds View/Irondale Mustangs finished 3-3. Mounds View/Irondale's victory puts an end to a six-game losing streak.

The Raptors first took the lead within the first minute of the second period, with a goal from Addison Andre , assisted by Syd Meyers .

The Raptors increased the lead to 2-0 within the first minute of the third period when Bella Schmidt netted one, assisted by Kaylah Latta .

The Raptors increased the lead to 3-0 early into the third when Sadie Roth found the back of the net, assisted by Cheyne Walz and Allie Warner .

Lauren Ballinger narrowed the gap to 3-1 five minutes later, assisted by Kyra Chervany.

The Mustangs narrowed the gap again halfway through the third when Ellie Fagerlee scored, assisted by Lauren Ballinger.

Lauren Ballinger tied it up 3-3 one minute later, assisted by Kyra Chervany.

Next up:

On Saturday the Raptors will play on the road against the Bengals at 7 p.m. CST at Fogerty Arena, while the Mustangs will face the Marauders road at 3:45 p.m. CST at Roseville Ice Arena.