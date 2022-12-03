Mounds View/Irondale Mustangs couldn't stop star-studded East Ridge Raptors from winning

The Mounds View/Irondale Mustangs and the East Ridge Raptors met on Thursday. East Ridge came into the game off the back of a run of four successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 11-3.

The visiting Raptors opened strong, with Julia Downie scoring early into the first period, assisted by Halle Hollenback .

The Raptors increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Addison Andre scored the first goal, assisted by Lily Fetch and Vivian Ferrell .

The Raptors increased the lead to 3-0 in the first period when Bella Schmidt scored, assisted by Sadie Roth and Addison Andre.

The Raptors increased the lead to 4-0 with another goal from Addison Andre in the middle of the first, assisted by Lily Fetch.

Five goals were scored in the second period, and the Raptors led 9-1 going in to the third period.

Lauren Ballinger narrowed the gap to 9-2 in the third period, assisted by Berit Hudson.

Addison Andre increased the lead to 2-10 just one minute later, assisted by Lily Fetch.

Vivian Ferrell increased the lead to 2-11 only seconds later, assisted by Addison Andre.

Sarah Johnson narrowed the gap to 3-11 seven minutes later, assisted by Gabi Bullert and Lauren Ballinger.

Next up:

The Raptors play against Park on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Forest Lake Sports Center. The Mustangs will face Forest Lake on Monday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Health East Sports Center.