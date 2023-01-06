Mound Westonka/SWC White Hawks' winning run ended after game against Holy Family Fire

The Mound Westonka/SWC White Hawks' run of five straight wins ended at home against the Holy Family Fire. Thursday's game at David M. Thaler Sports Center finished 4-3 after drama in overtime.

Holy Family's Maddy Helmstetter scored the game-winning goal.

The White Hawks took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Sydney Leonard . Camryn Hargreaves assisted.

The White Hawks increased the lead to 2-0, after only 41 seconds into the second period when Camryn Hargreaves beat the goalie, assisted by Emily Wendorf and Sydney Leonard.

The White Hawks increased the lead to 3-0 early when Gretta Pioske found the back of the net, assisted by Camryn Hargreaves.

The Fire made it 3-1 with a goal from Grayson Limke .

The Fire's Olivia Paidosh narrowed the gap again, at 57 seconds into the third period.

Grayson Limke tied it up 3-3 late into the third period. The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 2:50 before Maddy Helmstetter scored the game-winner for the road team.

Next games:

The White Hawks host the Blaine Bengals in the next game at home on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST at David M. Thaler Sports Center. The same day, the Fire will host the Stars at 3 p.m. CST at Victoria Ice Arena.