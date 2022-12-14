Mound Westonka/SWC White Hawks win on the road against Thief River Falls Prowlers
The Mound Westonka/SWC White Hawks won when they visited the Thief River Falls Prowlers on Sunday. The final score was 8-1.
Next up:
The Prowlers play Detroit Lakes away on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Kent Freeman Arena. The White Hawks will face Minneapolis at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Parade Ice Garden.