High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Girls

Mound Westonka/SWC White Hawks win on the road against Thief River Falls Prowlers

The Mound Westonka/SWC White Hawks won when they visited the Thief River Falls Prowlers on Sunday. The final score was 8-1.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 14, 2022 05:04 PM
Next up:

The Prowlers play Detroit Lakes away on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Kent Freeman Arena. The White Hawks will face Minneapolis at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Parade Ice Garden.

