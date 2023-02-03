Mound Westonka/SWC White Hawks win at home against Delano/Rockford Tigers

The Mound Westonka/SWC White Hawks won when they visited the Delano/Rockford Tigers on Thursday. The final score was 5-1.

The White Hawks have now racked up five straight home wins.

Next games:

On Saturday, the White Hawks will host the Mirage at 3 p.m. CST at David M. Thaler Sports Center and the Tigers will play against the Minneapolis players at 12 p.m. CST at Parade Ice Garden.