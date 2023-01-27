Mound Westonka/SWC White Hawks win 9-2 at home against Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons

The Mound Westonka/SWC White Hawks won at home on Thursday, handing the Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons a defeat 9-2.

The win over the Dragons means that the White Hawks have four home wins in a row.

Next up:

The Dragons play against Holy Family on Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. CST at Willmar Civic Center. The White Hawks will face Willmar on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Victoria Ice Arena.