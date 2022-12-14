Mound Westonka/SWC White Hawks victorious against Minneapolis

The Mound Westonka/SWC White Hawks defeated Minneapolis 6-1 on Tuesday.

The White Hawks took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Gretta Pioske .

The White Hawks increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Sydney Leonard in the middle of the first, assisted by Lizzy Callahan .

The White Hawks' Eli Lundquist increased the lead to 3-0 late in the first, assisted by Gretta Pioske.

The White Hawks scored two goals in second period an held the lead 5-0 going in to the second break.

The White Hawks increased the lead to 6-0 early into the third period when Gretta Pioske netted one yet again, assisted by Ellie Schmid .

Ana Davis narrowed the gap to 6-1 late in the third.

The Minneapolis players were whistled for no penalties, while the White Hawks received no penalties.

Coming up:

The White Hawks play against Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato on Thursday at 12 p.m. CST at Parade Ice Garden. The Minneapolis players will face Bloomington Jefferson on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at David M. Thaler Sports Center.