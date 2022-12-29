Mound Westonka/SWC White Hawks dig deep in the third to win against Orono Spartans

The Mound Westonka/SWC White Hawks and the visiting Orono Spartans were tied going into the third, but Mound Westonka/SWC pulled away for a 2-1 victory in game action.

Mound Westonka/SWC's Greer Hardacre scored the game-winning goal.

The White Hawks took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Greer Hardacre. Gretta Pioske assisted.

The Spartans tied the score 1-1 early into the second period when Zoe Lopez found the back of the net, assisted by Kali Schmidt.

Greer Hardacre took the lead late into the third period, assisted by Sydney Leonard .

The White Hawks have now won four games in a row.

Coming up:

The White Hawks will travel to the Hutchinson Tigers on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Burich Arena. The Spartans will face Alexandria on the road on Friday at 3 p.m. CST at Runestone Community Center.