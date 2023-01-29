Mound Westonka/SWC White Hawks beat Willmar Cardinals – Harder scores 2

The Mound Westonka/SWC White Hawks beat the hosting Willmar Cardinals 3-1 on Saturday.

The hosting Cardinals started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Chloe Lownsbury scoring in the first minute, assisted by Makenna Larson.

Gisella Harder scored midway through the second period, assisted by Gretta Pioske .

The White Hawks made it 2-1 with a goal from Lizzy Callahan .

Gisella Harder increased the lead to 3-1 late in the third period, assisted by Gretta Pioske.

Next up:

The Cardinals travel to Hutchinson on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Burich Arena. The White Hawks visit Delano/Rockford to play the Tigers on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Chaska Community Center.