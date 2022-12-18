Mound Westonka/SWC White Hawks beat Pine City Area Dragons

The Mound Westonka/SWC White Hawks won their home game against the Pine City Area Dragons on Saturday, ending 11-1.

The White Hawks took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Gretta Pioske .

Six goals were scored in the second period, and the White Hawks led 7-1 going in to the third period.

The White Hawks increased the lead to 8-1, after only 10 seconds into the third period when Sydney Leonard beat the goalie again.

The White Hawks increased the lead to 9-1 early into the third period when Camryn Hargreaves found the back of the net, assisted by Greer Hardacre and Gretta Pioske.

The White Hawks increased the lead to 10-1 early in the third when Camryn Hargreaves netted one yet again, assisted by Gretta Pioske and Natalie Miner .

Tori Lacomy increased the lead to 11-1 late into the third, assisted by Eli Lundquist.

Next games:

The Dragons play against Northern Tier on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at David M. Thaler Sports Center. The White Hawks will face Orono on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST at East Bethel Ice Arena.