Mound Westonka/SWC White Hawks beat Delano/Rockford Tigers and continue winning run

The game between the Delano/Rockford Tigers and the Mound Westonka/SWC White Hawks on Monday finished 6-0. The result means Mound Westonka/SWC has four straight wins.

The White Hawks took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Gisella Harder . Sydney Leonard assisted.

The White Hawks increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Greer Hardacre scored, assisted by Emily Wendorf and Ashlyn Roth .

The White Hawks increased the lead to 3-0 with another goal from Greer Hardacre halfway through the first, assisted by Ali Butler and Ashlyn Roth.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the White Hawks led 6-0 going in to the third period.

Next up:

The Tigers travel to Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Litchfield Civic Arena. The White Hawks visit Breck to play the Mustangs on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at David M. Thaler Sports Center.