Morris/Benson Area Storm win 2-1 at home against Prairie Centre North Stars

The Morris/Benson Area Storm broke a tie game, winning 2-1 at home over the Prairie Centre North Stars on Tuesday.

The Storm increased the lead to 2-0, after only four seconds into the second period when Karlie Bruns netted one, assisted by Charli Erdahl and Kortney Sanasack.

The North Stars narrowed the gap to 2-1 early in the third period when Natasha Ludwig beat the goalie.

Coming up:

On Friday, the Storm face Fairmont at 7 p.m. CST at Fairmont-Martin County Arena and the North Stars take on Breckenridge-Wahpeton on the road at 7 p.m. CST at Ellen Stern & Harry Stern Sports Arena.