Morris/Benson Area Storm defeat Fairmont Cardinals – continuing winning streak

The result was 5-2 when the Fairmont Cardinals and the Morris/Benson Area Storm met on Friday. But this time, Morris/Benson Area secured three victories in a row. However, after tough time recently, Morris/Benson Area is now in top form.

Coming up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST at Fairmont-Martin County Arena.