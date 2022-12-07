Morris/Benson Area Storm beat Detroit Lakes Lakers in overtime

The Morris/Benson Area Storm hosted the Detroit Lakes Lakers in the action on Tuesday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Morris/Benson Area prevailed. The final score was 6-5.

Morris/Benson Area's Karlie Bruns scored the game-winning goal.

The Storm took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Aubree Ramirez. Molly Jones and Phoebe Overlie assisted.

The Lakers' Kaydence Thorsteinson tied the game 1-1 halfway through the first, assisted by Haley Stattelman.

The Storm took the lead late in the first when Charli Erdahl scored, assisted by Karlie Bruns and Kortney Sanasack.

The Storm scored one goals in second period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the second break.

The Storm increased the lead to 4-2, after only 44 seconds into the third period when Karlie Bruns scored, assisted by Sadie Koehler.

The Lakers narrowed the gap to 4-3 early into the third period when Rhett Zima beat the goalie, assisted by Stormy Maaninga and Ivy Geffre.

The Lakers tied the score 4-4 early into the third when Brynn Erickson found the back of the net.

Kortney Sanasack took the lead four minutes later, assisted by Karlie Bruns and Charli Erdahl.

Haley Stattelman tied the game 5-5 nine minutes later, assisted by Rhett Zima. With this tie the game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 4:32 before Karlie Bruns scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Kortney Sanasack and Charli Erdahl.

Coming up:

The Lakers play against Rock Ridge on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST at Breezy Point Sports Center. The Storm will face Northern Lakes on Tuesday at 1 p.m. CST at Kent Freeman Arena.