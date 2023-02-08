Moose Lake Area Rebels win to decide series

The Moose Lake Area Rebels have secured victory in the series against the Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets in 1-0 games. The series was decided with a 4-0 win.

The hosting Rebels took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Megan Hattenberger . Mackenzie Hoffman and Katie Metzer assisted.

Sandra Ribich scored early into the second period, assisted by Gracie Hartl .

The Rebels increased the lead to 3-0, after only 19 seconds into the third period when Hallie Klavu found the back of the net, assisted by Sandra Ribich and Jorja Jusczak .

The Rebels increased the lead to 4-0 early in the third period when Gracie Hartl beat the goalie, assisted by Hallie Klavu. That left the final score at 4-0.