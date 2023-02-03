High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Girls

Moose Lake Area Rebels win at home against Pine City Area Dragons

The Moose Lake Area Rebels won the home game against the Pine City Area Dragons 4-2 on Thursday.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 02, 2023 09:59 PM
