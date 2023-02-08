Moose Lake Area Rebels secure victory over Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets

The 4-0 win at home sealed the victory for the Moose Lake Area Rebels in the series against the Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets. Moose Lake Area won in 1-0 games.

The hosting team took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Megan Hattenberger . Mackenzie Hoffman and Katie Metzer assisted.

Sandra Ribich scored early in the second period, assisted by Gracie Hartl .

The Rebels increased the lead to 3-0 within the first minute of the third period when Hallie Klavu netted one, assisted by Sandra Ribich and Jorja Jusczak .

The Rebels increased the lead to 4-0 early into the third when Gracie Hartl found the back of the net, assisted by Hallie Klavu. That left the final score at 4-0.