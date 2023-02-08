Moose Lake Area Rebels got a shutout against Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets

The Moose Lake Area Rebels picked up a decisive home win against the Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets. The game ended in a shutout, 4-0.

The hosting Rebels took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Megan Hattenberger . Mackenzie Hoffman and Katie Metzer assisted.

Sandra Ribich scored early into the second period, assisted by Gracie Hartl .

The Rebels increased the lead to 3-0, after only 19 seconds into the third period when Hallie Klavu scored, assisted by Sandra Ribich and Jorja Jusczak .

The Rebels increased the lead to 4-0 early in the third period when Gracie Hartl found the back of the net, assisted by Hallie Klavu. The 4-0 goal was the last one of the game.