Moose Lake Area Rebels draw at home with Dodge County Wildcats
The points were split when the Moose Lake Area Rebels and the Dodge County Wildcats met on Friday. The game ended 1-1.
The Rebels first took the lead first minute, with a goal from Sandra Ribich , assisted by Lily Kahara .
Nora Carstensen tied it up 1-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Abby Simons .
Next up:
The Rebels host the Chisago Lakes Wildcats on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST at Riverside. The Wildcats will face Duluth on the road on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at Heritage Center Arena.