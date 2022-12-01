Moose Lake Area Rebels beat Rock Ridge Wolverines and continue winning run

The game between the Rock Ridge Wolverines and the Moose Lake Area Rebels on Tuesday finished 3-1. The result means Moose Lake Area has five straight wins.

The Rebels took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Sandra Ribich. Katie Metzer and Megan Hattenberger assisted.

Megan Hattenberger scored early in the second period, assisted by Sandra Ribich and Gracie Hartl.

Wolverines' Natalie Bergman tallied a goal midway through, making the score 2-1.

The Rebels increased the lead to 3-1 early into the third period when Katie Metzer found the back of the net, assisted by Hallie Klavu. The 3-1 goal was the last one of the game.

Coming up:

The Wolverines host Princeton/Becker/Big Lake/Spectrum on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Eveleth Hippodrome. The Rebels will face North Shore on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Riverside Ice Arena.