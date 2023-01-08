Moose Lake Area Rebels beat North Shore Storm in overtime

The North Shore Storm hosted the Moose Lake Area Rebels in the action on Friday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Moose Lake Area prevailed. The final score was 3-2.

Moose Lake Area's Gracie Hartl scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting Storm took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Brooke Velcheff . Natalie Larson and Ella Peterson assisted.

Katie Metzer scored early into the second period, assisted by Autumn Painovich .

Late, Sierra Geatz scored a goal, making the score 2-1.

The Rebels tied the score 2-2 early into the third period when Hallie Klavu beat the goalie.

In overtime, it took 3:50 before Gracie Hartl scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Lily Ludwig and Sandra Ribich .

Next games:

The Storm host the Detroit Lakes Lakers on Sunday at 4:15 p.m. CST at Lake County Arena. The Rebels will face Hibbing/Chisholm at home on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Riverside Arena.