Moose Lake Area Rebels beat North Shore Storm and continue winning run

The game between the Moose Lake Area Rebels and the North Shore Storm on Thursday finished 5-1. The result means Moose Lake Area has six straight wins.

The Rebels started off strong and took the lead right after the beginning of the game with Aila Oswald scoring in the first period, assisted by Chelbi Hanson .

The Rebels increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first period when Sandra Ribich scored, assisted by Jorja Jusczak .

The Rebels increased the lead to 3-0 early in the second period when Lily Kahara beat the goalie, assisted by Gracie Hartl and Sandra Ribich.

The Rebels increased the lead to 4-0 three minutes into the period when Megan Hattenberger scored, assisted by Sandra Ribich.

Jocelyn Seagren narrowed the gap to 4-1 early into the third period, assisted by Harper Powell and Marlee Hogenson.

Hallie Klavu increased the lead to 5-1 late in the third.

Next up:

The Rebels travel to Two Rivers/St. Paul on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CST at West Saint Paul Arena. The Storm will face Pine City Area on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at Pine City Civic Center.