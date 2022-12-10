Moorhead Spuds win on the road against Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors

The Moorhead Spuds won when they visited the Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors on Friday. The final score was 9-1.

The Spuds took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Olivia Kortan. Annie Krieg assisted.

The second period ended with a 5-0 lead for the Spuds.

Olivia Dronen increased the lead to 6-0 early into the third period.

Taylor Brueske increased the lead to 7-0 three minutes later, assisted by Kellsey Kludt and Addie Salvevold.

Ellie Feeney increased the lead to 8-0 two minutes later, assisted by Ella Holm.

Lauren Heneman then increased the lead to 9-0 late in the third, assisted by Haylee Melquist and Anika Stromme .

Macy Peterson narrowed the gap to 9-1 one minute later, assisted by Molly Polhkamp.

Next up:

On Tuesday, the Warriors will play the Otters at 7:15 p.m. CST at Fergus Falls Community Arena, and the Spuds will play the Rams at 6 p.m. CST at Moorhead Sports Center.