Moorhead Spuds win at home against Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors

The Moorhead Spuds won when they visited the Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors on Saturday. The final score was 3-1.

The hosting team took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Haylee Melquist. Bria Holm assisted.

The Spuds' Kate Kosobud increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first, assisted by Taylor Brueske and Ella Holm.

The Spuds increased the lead to 3-0 early in the second period when Annie Krieg scored, assisted by Addie Salvevold.

Peyton LeMieur narrowed the gap to 3-1 in the third period, assisted by Lucy Peterson and Molly Hagelie.

Coming up:

On Tuesday, the Spuds will host Sartell/Sauk Rapids at 7 p.m. CST at Moorhead Sports Center - Section 8AA Quarterfinal and the Warriors will host Bemidji at 7 p.m. CST at Bemidji Community Arena - Section 8AA Quarterfinal.