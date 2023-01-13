Moorhead Spuds win 6-1 at home against Sartell/Sauk Rapids Storm'n Sabres

The Moorhead Spuds won at home on Thursday, handing the Sartell/Sauk Rapids Storm'n Sabres a defeat 6-1.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Spuds took the lead when Ella Holm scored assisted by Taylor Brueske.

The Spuds made it 2-0 with a goal from Bria Holm .

Late, Annie Krieg scored a goal, assisted by Olivia Kortan, making the score 3-0.

Olivia Schlecht narrowed the gap to 3-1 early in the third period, assisted by Brooke Pogatchnik.

Annie Krieg increased the lead to 4-1 four minutes later, assisted by Olivia Kortan.

Bria Holm increased the lead to 5-1 four minutes later, assisted by Ellie Feeney and Olivia Kortan.

Annie Krieg increased the lead to 6-1 three minutes later, assisted by Bria Holm and Kate Kosobud.

Coming up:

The Storm’n Sabres play against Alexandria on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at St. Michael-Albertville Arena. The Spuds will face North Wright County on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Runestone Community Center.