Moorhead Spuds victorious against Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors

The Moorhead Spuds defeated the Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors 3-1 on Saturday.

The hosting team took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Haylee Melquist. Bria Holm assisted.

The Spuds increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Kate Kosobud halfway through the first, assisted by Taylor Brueske and Ella Holm.

The Spuds increased the lead to 3-0 early into the second period when Annie Krieg netted one, assisted by Addie Salvevold.

Peyton LeMieur narrowed the gap to 3-1 in the third period, assisted by Lucy Peterson and Molly Hagelie.

Coming up:

Both teams play again on Tuesday, as the Spuds host Sartell/Sauk Rapids at 7 p.m. CST at Moorhead Sports Center - Section 8AA Quarterfinal and the Warriors host Bemidji at Bemidji Community Arena - Section 8AA Quarterfinal.