Moorhead Spuds secure victory over Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors

The 2-1 win at home sealed the victory for the Moorhead Spuds in the series against the Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors. Moorhead won in 1-0 games.

Moorhead's Bria Holm scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and midway through the second period, the Warriors took the lead when Macy Peterson scored the first goal assisted by Molly Hagelie and Lucy Peterson.

The Spuds tied the score 1-1 within the first minute when Bria Holm found the back of the net, assisted by Ella Holm and Kate Kosobud.

Bria Holm took the lead in the middle of the third period, assisted by Ella Holm and Taylor Brueske.