Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Girls

Moorhead Spuds pull ahead in the third to defeat Centennial/Spring Lake Park Panthers

The Moorhead Spuds were victorious at home against the Centennial/Spring Lake Park Panthers. After two periods, the teams were tied at 1, but Moorhead pulled away in the third, winning the game 6-2.

img_500258110_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 24, 2023 09:43 PM

The Moorhead Spuds were victorious at home against the Centennial/Spring Lake Park Panthers. After two periods, the teams were tied at 1, but Moorhead pulled away in the third, winning the game 6-2.

The Spuds took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Kate Kosobud.

Hannah Thompson scored in the second period.

The Spuds took the lead, after only 10 seconds into the third period when Bria Holm found the back of the net, assisted by Kate Kosobud.

The Spuds increased the lead to 3-1 within the first minute of the third period when Ella Holm netted one, assisted by Olivia Dronen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lauren O'Hara narrowed the gap to 3-2 three minutes later, assisted by Grace Laager .

Taylor Brueske increased the lead to 4-2 three minutes later, assisted by Ella Holm and Bria Holm.

Kate Kosobud increased the lead to 5-2 eight minutes later.

Addie Salvevold increased the lead to 6-2 one minute later, assisted by Annie Krieg.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next
Andover vs Edina_0404.jpg
Minnesota Girls
Andover finally breaks through Edina goalie to earn fourth straight trip to title game
February 24, 2023 09:34 PM
 · 
By  Eli Swanson
JW_0203.jpg
Minnesota Girls
Goalies need a 'fish mindset' on Minnesota state tournament stage
February 24, 2023 05:17 PM
 · 
By  Eli Swanson
Warroad vs South St. Paul_0836.jpg
Minnesota Girls
Warroad heads back to title game, setting up a coaches' battle with Orono
February 24, 2023 05:05 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf