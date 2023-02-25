Moorhead Spuds pull ahead in the third to defeat Centennial/Spring Lake Park Panthers

The Moorhead Spuds were victorious at home against the Centennial/Spring Lake Park Panthers. After two periods, the teams were tied at 1, but Moorhead pulled away in the third, winning the game 6-2.

The Spuds took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Kate Kosobud.

Hannah Thompson scored in the second period.

The Spuds took the lead, after only 10 seconds into the third period when Bria Holm found the back of the net, assisted by Kate Kosobud.

The Spuds increased the lead to 3-1 within the first minute of the third period when Ella Holm netted one, assisted by Olivia Dronen.

Lauren O'Hara narrowed the gap to 3-2 three minutes later, assisted by Grace Laager .

Taylor Brueske increased the lead to 4-2 three minutes later, assisted by Ella Holm and Bria Holm.

Kate Kosobud increased the lead to 5-2 eight minutes later.

Addie Salvevold increased the lead to 6-2 one minute later, assisted by Annie Krieg.