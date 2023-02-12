Moorhead Spuds overcome disadvantage to win

The Moorhead Spuds lagged behind ahead of the third period in their home game against the Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors. But the team overcame the odds to win 2-1.

Moorhead's Bria Holm scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and midway through the second period, the Warriors took the lead when Macy Peterson scored the first goal assisted by Molly Hagelie and Lucy Peterson.

The Spuds tied the score 1-1 within the first minute when Bria Holm found the back of the net, assisted by Ella Holm and Kate Kosobud.

Bria Holm took the lead in the middle of the third period, assisted by Ella Holm and Taylor Brueske.