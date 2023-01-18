Moorhead Spuds keep on winning and now have five straight wins
It was smooth sailing for the Moorhead Spuds as they claimed another victory on Tuesday against the East Grand Forks Green Wave, making it five in a row. They won 10-1 over East Grand Forks.
Next games:
The Green Wave play Fergus Falls away on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Fergus Falls Community Arena. The Spuds will face Roseau at home on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST at Rams Sports Center.