Moorhead Spuds dig deep in the third to win against Centennial/Spring Lake Park Panthers

The Moorhead Spuds and the visiting Centennial/Spring Lake Park Panthers were tied going into the third, but Moorhead pulled away for a 6-2 victory in game action.

The hosting team took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Kate Kosobud.

Hannah Thompson scored in the second period.

The Spuds took the lead, after only 10 seconds into the third period when Bria Holm netted one, assisted by Kate Kosobud.

The Spuds increased the lead to 3-1 within the first minute of the third period when Ella Holm found the back of the net, assisted by Olivia Dronen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lauren O'Hara narrowed the gap to 3-2 three minutes later, assisted by Grace Laager .

Taylor Brueske increased the lead to 4-2 three minutes later, assisted by Ella Holm and Bria Holm.

Kate Kosobud increased the lead to 5-2 eight minutes later.

Addie Salvevold increased the lead to 6-2 one minute later, assisted by Annie Krieg.