Moorhead Spuds defender Kate Kosobud plays it close to home and picks Gophers

MOORHEAD — The Arizona area code attached to Kate Kosobud’s cell phone number is a testament to her family’s somewhat nomadic ways in pursuit both of a warmer climate, then a better hockey climate for their kids.

The Kosobuds have roots in Fargo-Moorhead, but at one point moved to the desert southwest to escape the Red River Valley’s harsh winters. But this crazy game with the ice and the puck and the sticks brought them back to the State of Hockey.

“We actually moved (to Arizona) my first grade year and I told my parents I would never play hockey in my life,” said Kosobud, who turned 17 in June, and will be a senior at Moorhead High School. “Then we moved back to Minnesota and all the girls my age were playing hockey. I came home and told my dad I wanted to play. He said it was the happiest day he’s ever lived through.”

On Monday, July 24, Kosobud also told Minnesota Gophers coach Brad Frost that she wants to play hockey in a maroon and gold sweater roughly 14 months from now. After an official visit to the U of M campus, Kosobud took to social media and committed to the Gophers for the 2024-25 season. A few hours later, there was hardly any juice remaining in that cell phone with the Arizona area code.

“It’s been busy, very busy. My phone’s blowing up and my battery’s dying,” she said, admitting that her Spuds coach, former Gophers forward Ryan Kraft, heartily approved of her college choice. “I called my grandpa and he was almost in tears, he’s so excited. And I got to meet with my coach today and he’s unbelievably excited for me. It hit a little bit close to home for him.”

As a defender for the Spuds, Kosobud said job one is taking care of things defensively. But as a junior on a team that broke Moorhead’s 17-season state tournament drought , she had a breakout year offensively as well, neary doubling her numbers from the previous year with 13 goals and 25 assists in 31 games.

“I like to jump in the play, and I’m a big player – big and strong – so I think that’s a huge asset,” Kosobud said. “All the Gophers’ defenders are pretty big too, so I think I’m going to squeeze right in there perfectly.”

Kate will be the second of the Kosobud kids to play college hockey. Older brother Carson, who was also a defenseman of some note for the Spuds, skated at Arizona State for one season, then transferred to Alaska Anchorage, where he will begin his second year as a Seawolf soon. Kate was planning a few East Coast college visits, but canceled them after the Gophers’ opportunity, and a chance to compete for a spot in the U of M’s renowned dental school arose.

“I had decided I wanted to play close to home, and you can’t really pass up an opportunity from the Gophers,” she said. “Playing in front of friends and family, and my parents being able to come see me play whenever is a huge deal for me.”

That maroon and gold jersey, and the education that comes along with it, should make a few additional Minnesota winters more tolerable for the Kosobud clan.