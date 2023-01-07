Moorhead Spuds couldn't stop star-studded Hill-Murray Pioneers from winning

The Hill-Murray Pioneers and the Moorhead Spuds met on Friday. Hill-Murray came into the game off the back of a run of four successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 6-1.

The Pioneers started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Chloe Boreen scoring in the first period, assisted by Shae Stinnett and Addy McLay.

The Pioneers increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Emily Pohl scored, assisted by Regan Berglund.

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Pioneers led 6-0 going in to the third period.

Bria Holm narrowed the gap to 6-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Taylor Brueske and Kate Kosobud.

Next up:

On Saturday, the Pioneers will host the Warriors at 2 p.m. CST at Aldrich Arena and the Spuds will play against the Crush at 2:15 p.m. CST at Municipal Athletic Center.