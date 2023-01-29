Moorhead Spuds couldn't stop Andover Huskies' winning run

The Moorhead Spuds and the Andover Huskies met on Saturday. Andover came into the game off the back of a run of five successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 5-0.

The Huskies took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Isa Goettl. Cailin Mumm assisted.

The Huskies' Isa Goettl increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first, assisted by Madison Brown.

The Huskies' Ella Boerger increased the lead to 3-0 late into the first, assisted by Madison Brown and Maya Engler.

Nora Sauer increased the lead to 4-0 early in the third period.

The Huskies made it 5-0 when Isa Goettl found the back of the net, assisted by Ella Boerger in the third period. That left the final score at 5-0.

Next up:

On Tuesday, the Spuds will host the Lumberjacks at 6 p.m. CST at Moorhead Sports Center and the Huskies will play against the Stars at 7 p.m. CST at Dick Vraa Arena.