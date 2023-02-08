Moorhead Spuds clinch the series against Sartell/Sauk Rapids Storm'n Sabres

The 8-0 win at home sealed the series for the Moorhead Spuds against the Sartell/Sauk Rapids Storm'n Sabres. The result means Moorhead won in 1-0 games.

The Spuds took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Ella Holm. Kate Kosobud and Olivia Dronen assisted.

The Spuds increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Annie Krieg scored, assisted by Olivia Kortan and Bria Holm .

The Spuds increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Lucey Wilson in the first period, assisted by Olivia Dronen.

The Spuds' Bria Holm increased the lead to 4-0 late into the first, assisted by Olivia Kortan and Annie Krieg.

The second period ended with a 7-0 lead for the Spuds.

In the end the 8-0 came from Kate Kosobud who increased the Spuds' lead, assisted by Olivia Dronen, in the middle of the third period. That left the final score at 8-0.