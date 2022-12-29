Moorhead Spuds beat Wayzata Trojans

The Moorhead Spuds won their road game against the Wayzata Trojans on Wednesday, ending 5-1.

The visiting Spuds took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Taylor Brueske. Ella Holm and Anika Stromme assisted.

The Spuds' Bria Holm increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first, assisted by Olivia Kortan and Kellsey Kludt.

The Spuds increased the lead to 3-0 early into the second period when Annie Krieg netted one, assisted by Olivia Kortan and Lucey Wilson .

Kate Kosobud then tallied a goal midway through, making the score 4-0.

Elle Lebahn increased the lead to 5-0 early into the third period, assisted by Haylee Melquist.

Kaitlyn Knutson narrowed the gap to 5-1 four minutes later, assisted by Courtney Jacobs and Lauren Hansen .

Next games:

The Trojans host Eden Prairie on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Plymouth Ice Center. The Spuds will face Hill-Murray on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Aldrich Arena.