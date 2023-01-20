Moorhead Spuds beat Roseau Rams in overtime

The Roseau Rams hosted the Moorhead Spuds in the action on Thursday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Moorhead prevailed. The final score was 4-3.

Moorhead's Bria Holm scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Rams took the lead when Summer Byfuglien scored the first goal assisted by Jasmine Hovda and Payton Remick .

Spuds' Lucey Wilson tallied a goal late, making the score 1-1. Addie Salvevold assisted.

The Rams took the lead, after only 24 seconds into the third period when Payton Remick netted one, assisted by Lily Erickson and Amelia Kvien .

Taylor Brueske tied it up 2-2 six minutes later, assisted by Elle Lebahn .

Amelia Kvien took the lead two minutes later, assisted by Greta Hedlund and Samantha Peterson .

Taylor Brueske tied the game 3-3 eight minutes later, assisted by Olivia Dronen. The game went to overtime.

Just over two minutes in, Bria Holm scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Olivia Kortan.

The Spuds have now won six games in a row.

Coming up:

The Rams host the Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors in the next game at home on Saturday at 4 p.m. CST at Rams Sports Center. The same day, the Spuds will host the Warriors at 2 p.m. CST at Moorhead Sports Center.