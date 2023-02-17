Moorhead girls advance to state tournament for first time since 2006 with win over Roseau

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. — For the first time since 2006, the Moorhead girls hockey team will go to the state tournament.

The Spuds may have had to wait an extra day after a Valentine's Day blizzard moved the Section 8AA championship game between top-seeded Moorhead and second-seeded Roseau in Thief River Falls from Wednesday to Thursday, but the celebration at the end was well worth the wait.

In what was a 1-1 stalemate with 9:34 to play in the third period, it was Spuds junior defenseman Kate Kosobud who broke the deadlock, beating Rams junior goaltender Jada Pelowski from the left side for her 10th goal of the season.

Kosobud added an empty-net goal with 1:45 remaining, and Moorhead won the game 3-1 to advance to the Minnesota Class AA state tournament in St. Paul for the first time in 17 years.

Moorhead team members celebrate their win over Roseau in the Minnesota Section 8AA girls championship game at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls, Minn., on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. David Samson/The Forum

The win capped a perfect season in section play for the Spuds (20-8-0), going a perfect 12-0 against 8AA opponents.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nerves were really kicking in when we were tied in the third period,” Kosobud said. “I couldn’t thank my teammates enough. If it wasn’t for all five of us on the ice, we wouldn’t have been able to do it.”

The Spuds began the final period with 1:37 of powerplay time after a tripping call was assessed to Roseau eighth-grader Amelia Kvien. After Moorhead failed to convert, the team knew it was going to take an even-strength strike to take the lead.

It was Kosobud finding the go-ahead goal after freshman forward Olivia Kortan drove to the net from the right side before losing the puck. Kosobud picked up the slack and put it home to put the Spuds back on top.

“We were really frustrated towards the end of the second period and I know going into the third period when we didn’t score on the powerplay, that was really frustrating,” Kosobud said. “So when we finally popped one, we were really excited.”

Moorhead's Kate Kosobud (15) scores the go ahead goal in the third period against Roseau during the Minnesota Section 8AA girls championship game at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls, Minn., on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. David Samson/The Forum

Roseau pulled Pelowski with 2:11 remaining, and Kosobud netted the clincher on the empty net 26 seconds later.

“It felt so good realizing that your whole town is cheering you on,” Kosobud said. “And to just seal the deal, it feels really good.”

With his son Owen by his side, Spuds head coach Ryan Kraft was emotional thinking about everyone it took to get to this historic point.

“It’s pretty incredible,” Kraft said. “I just can’t thank everybody enough. From the players to the parents to my assistant coaches to my AD (activities director) to all of the school administrators to the trainers. I mean there’s just so many people on and on and on that go into something like this. It feels really good.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It means a lot. It really does. Girls hockey is back on the map and Spud girls hockey is back on the map. And we feel really proud of it.”

“It’s awesome,” Owen Kraft added. “What an accomplishment this team and my dad have done. It’s awesome.”

Moorhead's Kate Kosobud skates by the Spuds bench after scoring an open net goal in the third period against Roseau during the Minnesota Section 8AA girls championship game at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls, Minn., on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. David Samson/The Forum

Senior forward Bria Holm’s 24th goal of the season opened the scoring for Moorhead on the powerplay after she beat Pelowski in the slot at the 8:01 mark of the opening period.

The Spuds appeared to take a 2-0 lead just over a minute into the second period when freshman forward Lucey Wilson put one in, but the officials immediately waved it off after the net came off its moorings.

Thirty-three seconds later, Roseau tied the game at one on freshman forward Jasmine Hovda’s 23rd goal of the season, beating Spuds freshman goaltender Taylor Kressin at the 1:35 mark.

Roseau's Jasmine Hovda celebrates her second period goal against Moorhead during the Minnesota Section 8AA girls championship game at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls, Minn., on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. David Samson/The Forum

Moorhead had another tally waved off just over two minutes later, this time due to goaltender interference after Holm was tripped and sent into a collision with Pelowski. The decision led to a discussion with Kraft on the bench, who didn’t agree with te call.

“The net was off on the first one and the second one, my argument was the only way the net comes off is if they take Bria Holm’s feet out from underneath her, so it should be a tripping call,” Kraft said. “(The official) was saying that if it’s a tripping call, then it’s got to be a goalie interference penalty as well. He decided to negate everything and start from square one.

“I’m just really proud of the girls. That’s really hard to do mentally is to get two goals disallowed like that and still find a way. That’s just a testament to the character that we have in the room.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Holm said it took the wind out of the sails for her team, but the message afterwards was to keep on pushing until one finally popped.

“Our goal was to get more shots on net because we knew if we put shots on net, one was bound to go in so that was basically the main goal,” Holm said. “It was frustrating but at the same time, we’re making it happen so no matter if they get called off, we still need to get pumping and get one more in.”

Moorhead's Bria Holm skates past Roseau's Lily Erickson during the Minnesota Section 8AA girls championship game at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls, Minn., on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. David Samson/The Forum

Final shots were 42-15 in favor of Moorhead, with Pelowski recording a 40-save effort in the loss. Kressin set aside 14 Rams shots in the win.

“Jada played well, she played a great game,” Kraft said of Roseau’s keeper. “We knew how good she was coming in and we knew we were going to have to put up a lot of shots just to get a couple through. Credit to her. She came to play (tonight).”

Kortan, sophomore forward Ella Holm and senior defenseman Olivia Dronen all added assists. Hovda’s goal for Roseau was unassisted.

Roseau ends its season at 17-11-0.

Moorhead's Ella Holm collides with Roseau's Amelia Kvien as goalie Jada Pelowski makes a save during the Minnesota Section 8AA girls championship game at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls, Minn., on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. David Samson/The Forum

The Spuds will now look ahead to St. Paul. The Class AA state tournament takes place Feb. 22-25 at Xcel Energy Center. Seeding and brackets will be determined on Sunday, Feb. 19.

“We’ve just got to find a way to relax and have fun and enjoy the moment,” Kraft said. “It feels like you’re on a stage in front of a lot of people. So we’re just going to enjoy the moment. We have no pressure. We’re just looking to go in and try to do something that I hope we can do.”

When asked about advancing to the state tournament for the first time in 17 years, Bria Holm had just one message: Spuds girls hockey is back on the map.

“Awesome,” Holm said. We’re bringing girls hockey back into the picture. We haven’t been to state since 2006 so this is pretty awesome. It’s an amazing feeling.”

Holm added that they’ll be ready to go.

“Hard work, fuel, nutrition and we’re not done,” Holm said. “We’re ready to make a statement at state.”

Moorhead's Kate Kosobud (15) celebrates her go ahead goal in the third period against Roseau during the Minnesota Section 8AA girls championship game at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls, Minn., on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. David Samson/The Forum

FIRST PERIOD: 1, MH, B. Holm (E. Holm), 8:01.

SECOND PERIOD: 2, RS, Hovda (Unassisted), 1:35.

THIRD PERIOD: 3, MH, Kosobud (Kortan, Dronen), 7:26. 4, MH, Kosobud (Unassisted), 15:15.

SAVES: RS, Pelowski 6-26-8—40. MH, Kressin 7-2-5—14.

Moorhead goalie Taylor Kressin steers away a Roseau shot during the Minnesota Section 8AA girls championship game at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls, Minn., on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. David Samson/The Forum

Moorhead's Bria Holm shoots wide during the second period against Roseau during the Minnesota Section 8AA girls championship game at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls, Minn., on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. David Samson/The Forum

Moorhead's Taylor Brueske snaps off a shot against Roseau during the Minnesota Section 8AA girls championship game at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls, Minn., on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. David Samson/The Forum

Moorhead's Bria Holm (4) celebrates her first period goal against Roseau during the Minnesota Section 8AA girls championship game at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls, Minn., on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. David Samson/The Forum