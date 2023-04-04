Moorhead's Bria Holm commits to Maine, career spanned from two-win season to state consolation title

MOORHEAD — Moorhead girls hockey finished 2022-23 as one of their best seasons in program history. The Spuds made their first state tournament appearance since 2006 and ended up winning the Minnesota Class AA state consolation championship.

Moorhead posted a 22-9 overall record this past season, which is significant, considering that the squad went 2-20-3 in 2018-19. The Spuds looked completely different just four years after their two-win season, and a big part of that is because of captain and leading scorer, Bria Holm.

Holm was the only player on the 2022-23 roster who was a part of that rough season a few years ago. She was an eighth grader, just starting her varsity hockey career, but nevertheless she still was tied for third in total points on the team that year.

Ever since 2020-21, Holm has been the leading points producer on the team and it's obvious that the forward is a pure goal scorer. She tallied 19 goals her sophomore year, 18 her junior year, and a whopping 25 as a senior — which is nine more than the next closest skater on her team. And not only that, she also tallied 23 assists (third best on the team) in 2022-23 for a total of 48 points over 31 games.

"Just confidence and getting used to playing varsity hockey," said Holm on how she was able to refine her game over the years and become such an offensive weapon. "I think I learned to love the sport even more. We had a really good team and it helps to have good teammates. But confidence is a huge thing, and once you have confidence I feel like you're able to accomplish anything."

The Moorhead native fell in love with the sport of hockey after watching her older brother's games as a child. In fact, being a good hockey player seems to run in the Holm family DNA as oldest sibling, Kai, currently plays ACHA DII for Army West Point, Bria just finished up an incredible varsity career, and youngest sibling, Ella, posted over a point-per-game on varsity as a junior.

Gentry Academy goaltender Zoe Laming (35) stops a shot by Moorhead forward Bria Holm (4) in the third period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

During Bria's senior season, NCAA Division I programs started to notice her leadership on and off the ice alongside her ability to score a ridiculous amount of goals. During winter break, the senior captain started talking to the University of Maine.

"They're ready to build their program up. I like to compete and I just love that, I'm a hard worker and I like to win," said Holm on what she thought of the Black Bear program. "I like the tradition that they have there and what they're ready to build."

The Moorhead native officially announced her commitment to the East Coast university on March 29, 2023. The school is located in Orono, which is just north of Bangor, the third largest city in the state.

Maine recently has added a handful of Minnesotan recruits, likely due to head coach Molly Engstrom's ties to the state. Engstrom, a Wisconsin native, was previously the assistant coach at St. Cloud State University for four years before she accepted the Maine head coaching position for 2022-23. The Black Bears have also received commitments from Lily Fetch (East Ridge) and Raegan Wurm (Buffalo) within the last year.

I am proud and honored to announce my commitment to play division 1 hockey and further my education at the University of Maine. I would like to thank my family, coaches, teammates, friends, and everyone else that helped make this dream of mine come true. #goblackbears pic.twitter.com/8OGFQ1JkFA — Bria Holm (@bria_holm) March 29, 2023

"If hockey hadn't worked out, I was ready to go somewhere else outside of Minnesota [for school]," said Holm. "I like to adventure out, I think it's good to get out of your comfort zone a little bit and meet new people, experience new things, so I'm super excited to head out to Maine this year."

The 5-foot-5 forward has certainly left a huge impact on the Moorhead hockey community and will leave some big shoes to fill on the team for next season, but with a NCAA career in her future she is ready to take the next step. She joins teammates Olivia Dronen (Bemidji State) and Taylor Brueske (Quinnipiac) as Spuds who committed to play Division I over the last year.

Holm is a skater that will bring a talent for scoring goals and setting up teammates to the Black Bear squad in 2023-24 alongside her strong work ethic and compete level. When she's not out on the ice, the Moorhead native can be found hanging out with her friends, family, and pet dog, or baking various delicious treats, such as classic chocolate chip cookies.

