Molly Larson was the hero as Northern Tier Stars beat Two Rivers/St. Paul Riveters

The Northern Tier Stars won at home against the Two Rivers/St. Paul Riveters. The game ended 1-0, and the only goal of the game came in the first period. Molly Larson scored the goal and delivered the win for Northern Tier.

The Stars took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Molly Larson. Makenna Sanders assisted.

Coming up:

The Riveters play against Visitation on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Champlin Ice Forum. The Stars will face Champlin Park/Coon Rapids on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST at Ridder Arena.