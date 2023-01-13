Molly Larson and Marissa Miller settled the score on the road against Pine City Area Dragons

The Northern Tier Stars claimed a single-goal win against the Pine City Area Dragons on Thursday. The team won 2-1.

The Stars took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Molly Larson. Alayna Szafranski assisted.

The Stars increased the lead to 2-0 early in the second period when Marissa Miller found the back of the net, assisted by Jaden Kozak and Kennedy Cusick.

Rhiannon Ashworth narrowed the gap to 2-1 late into the third period, assisted by Arissa Rydberg .

Coming up:

The Dragons host the Chisago Lakes Wildcats on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Pine City Civic Center. The Stars will face Cloquet-Esko-Carlton on the road on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Cloquet Area Recreation Center.