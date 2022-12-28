Minnetonka Skippers' winning run continues as Andover Huskies' has ended

After having enjoyed a run of six straight wins, the Andover Huskies hit a wall at home against the Minnetonka Skippers. Minnetonka won 4-2 and claimed their ninth win in a row.

The Huskies started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Maya Engler scoring in the first period.

The Huskies' Nora Sauer increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Isa Goettl.

The Skippers narrowed the gap to 2-1 in the middle of the first period when Ruby Rauk scored, assisted by Molly Ryan.

One goal were scored in the second period, and the Skippers led 3-2 going in to the third period.

Kendra Distad increased the lead to 4-2 late in the third period, assisted by Elly Klepinger.

Next up:

The teams play their next games on Wednesday. The Huskies will host the Hornets at 3:30 p.m. CST at Braemar Arena - Walser Tourney, and the Skippers will visit the Fire at 6 p.m. CST at Braemar Arena - Walser Tourney.