Minnetonka Skippers win over Eden Prairie Eagles when Ellie Zakrajsheck found the back of the net
The Minnetonka Skippers won 1-0 at home to the Eden Prairie Eagles. The only goal of the game came from <a href="https://www.eliteprospects.com/player/796945/ellie-zakrajsheck">Ellie Zakrajsheck</a>, who got the winner in the second period. The third period was goalless.
The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Skippers took the lead when Ellie Zakrajsheck scored assisted by Kendra Distad .
The Skippers host the Champlin Park/Coon Rapids Cougars on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at Pagel Ice Arena. The Eagles will face Pine City Area on the road on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Pine City Civic Center.