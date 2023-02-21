Minnetonka Skippers win and move on

The Minnetonka Skippers have won against the Prior Lake Lakers 6-0.

The Skippers started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Kendra Distad scoring in the first period, assisted by Lauren Mack and Lindzi Avar.

Molly Ryan scored in the second period.

Late into the second period, Josie Hemp scored a goal, assisted by Ava Lindsay, making the score 3-0.

Kendra Distad increased the lead to 4-0 early in the third period, assisted by Jaiden Lindeman n.

Josie Hemp increased the lead to 5-0 three minutes later.

The Skippers made it 6-0 when Grace Sadura scored, assisted by Josie Hemp and Bella Finnegan in the middle of the third. That left the final score at 6-0.