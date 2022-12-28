Minnetonka Skippers notch up another win in hard-fought matchup with Andover Huskies

The Minnetonka Skippers claimed their ninth straight victory with a 4-2 win on the road to the Andover Huskies on Tuesday. The result also means that Andover's six-win streak was ended.

The Huskies opened strong, early in the game with Maya Engler scoring in the first period.

The Huskies increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Nora Sauer scored, assisted by Isa Goettl.

The Skippers narrowed the gap to 2-1 with a goal from Ruby Rauk halfway through the first period, assisted by Molly Ryan.

One goal were scored in the second period, and the Skippers led 3-2 going in to the third period.

Kendra Distad increased the lead to 4-2 late in the third period, assisted by Elly Klepinger.

Next up:

On Tuesday, the Huskies face Champlin Park/Coon Rapids at 7 p.m. CST at Andover Arena and the Skippers take on Buffalo at home at 7 p.m. CST at Pagel Ice Arena.