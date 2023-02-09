Minnetonka Skippers keep on winning and now have five straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the Minnetonka Skippers as they claimed another victory on Thursday against the Blaine Bengals, making it five in a row. They won 3-0 over Blaine.

The visiting Skippers opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Grace Sadura scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Ruby Rauk.

Ava Lindsay scored early in the second period, assisted by Lindzi Avar and Grace Sadura.

The Skippers made it 3-0 when Ava Lindsay netted one, assisted by Bella Finnegan and Grace Sadura early into the third period. The 3-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Next games:

The Bengals are set to face Fort Frances at 7 p.m. CST at Fogerty Arena, while the Skippers face Wayzata at 7 p.m. CST at Pagel Ice Arena. Both games are set for Saturday.